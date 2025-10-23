British YouTuber Sam Pepper banned after firework attack injures Indian girl, later says 'all costs were paid' Sam Pepper is a British internet personality and YouTuber known for his prank videos and challenges. He has a large online following but has faced controversies in the past.

New Delhi:

British YouTuber Sam Pepper admitted to injuring an eight-year-old girl during a fireworks battle in New Delhi on Diwali. The incident led to bans from platforms like Kick and Pump.fun. Pepper apologized but downplayed the injury, claiming the girl only suffered a minor cut and that he covered her medical expenses.

Who is Sam Pepper?

Sam Pepper is a British internet personality and YouTuber known for his prank videos and challenges. He has a large online following but has faced controversies in the past.

What happened during Diwali in Indai?

On October 20, while celebrating Diwali in New Delhi, Pepper was involved in a fireworks exchange with a group of locals. He was seen firing rockets at them from a distance. Unfortunately, one of the rockets struck an eight-year-old girl, injuring her. Locals confronted Pepper, informing him that the girl had lost an eye. Pepper initially reacted with disbelief and later described the injury as a minor cut above the eyebrow.

He claimed that he and his team ensured her medical expenses were paid and that she received stitches before returning home. Following the incident, Sam Pepper was banned from streaming platform Kick and gaming platform Pump.fun for the dangerous behavior during Diwali celebrations.