YouTube's billion views list: Despacito to Faded, Top 10 most popular music videos | WATCH

YouTube is one of the most popular streaming sites. Music videos are the most consumed forms of content on the platform and many songs on it have been viewed more than a billion times, and even more. Several international songs are very popular among fans and listeners and are revisited time and again adding to their views. We take a look at the Top 10 most viewed music videos on YouTube that are timeless and absolute fan favourites.

Faded

Faded by Alan Walker has over 3.31 billion views on YouTube. It was released in December 2015.

Thinking Out Loud

Ed Sheeran's romantic song Thinking Out Loud has over 3.31 billion views on YouTube. It was released in October 2014.

Sorry

Sorry by Justin Bieber has been viewed over 3.57 billion times on YouTube. It was released in October 2015.

Counting Stars

One Republic's 2013 track Counting Stars has over 3.61 billion views on YouTube.

Roar

Katy Perry's roar commands a massive 3.62 billion views on YouTube. It was released in September 2013.

Sugar

Maroon 5's pop track Sugar has over 3.73 billion views on YouTube. It was released in January 2015.

Uptown Funk

Mark Ronson's Uptown Funk has over 4.63 billion views on YouTube. It was released in November 2014.

See You Again

Wiz Khalifa's See You Again featuring Charlie Puth has over 5.58 billion views on YouTube. It was released in April 2015.

Shape Of You

Another Ed Sheeran song has featured in the list of Top 10 most viewed music videos on YouTube. Shape Of You, released in January 2017, has over 5.77 billion views.

Despacito

Luis Fonsi's Despacito featuring Daddy Yankee is the most-viewed music video on YouTube. It was released in January 2017 and has more than 7.29 billion views.

