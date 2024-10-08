'Worse than pandemic': Internet reacts as Delhi street vendor sells fruit momo for Rs 170

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Internet reacts as Delhi street vendor sells fruit momo for Rs 170.

From a video that has been viewed by several, there is a fruit momo being sold for Rs 170 by a street vendor in Delhi. The power of social media once again proves to be unstoppable with such positive and negative reactions on the internet concerning those thoughts about this unique, expensive snack that reached the news.

In layman's terms, momos are Tibetan dumplings that have spread out to become street food in India. It has been filled either with vegetables or meat and served with hot sauce. However, this fruit momo took traditional street food to another level because it generated a heated debate among netizens.

Whereas some were shocked by the creativity and innovation of the fruit momo street vendor, others came up with criticisms quickly over the very high price tag attached to the fruit momo.

In the video, it can be seen that the street vendor tossing ingredients like milk, herbs, fruits, liquid cream, cheese and everything with fried paneer momo. And the vendor can be seen confidently saying “India’s first fruit momo with four fruits,” and he can be also seen suggesting this dish is perfect for fitness lovers.

Take a look at the viral video here:

As soon as the video went viral, internet users started commenting on the post. One of the users wrote, "This seems worse than a pandemic," while another one wrote, "Most unhygienic thing ever." The third user wrote, "And may the person rest in peace after eating this."

Amid all the jokes and debates that reach the nation through this single street vendor, creativity and innovation could not be denied. The vendor's fruit momo has become a viral sensation and gained attention across the country.

