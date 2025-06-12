Woman slams Ola for delaying surgery compensation: 'No Help, No Empathy' A woman from Noida who fractured her arm in an Ola Bike accident has accused the company of delaying compensation for her medical treatment.

New Delhi:

In a now-viral post on LinkedIn, her colleague Pratyush Singh shared a detailed account of the series of events. He attached a hospital photo of his colleague, Siddhi Vijayvargia, along with a screenshot of the ride she had booked on the day of the accident, April 22.

Singh said, “My colleague Siddhi Vijayvargia recently went through something no one should. She met with a serious accident while riding an Ola Bike due to negligent driving by the rider. The result – a major fracture in her left arm, multiple surgeries, and over Rs 3 lakh in medical expenses.”

He claimed that Ola, despite promising assistance, failed to act. “The reality has been delays, ignorance, and vague responses. It’s been months. No concrete help, no empathy, and certainly no accountability,” he said.

Singh further called out the company, tagging Ola and its CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, questioning the lack of support and responsibility. This isn’t just about money. When someone places trust in your platform, the least you can do is stand by them when things go wrong,” he said.

He added that Siddhi, who never expected her life to be derailed this way, has now been left to fight for the basics: support, clarity, and reimbursement.

“Siddhi didn’t ask for this trauma. She didn’t expect her life to come to a halt. And now she’s forced to fight for what should’ve been automatically extended to her,” he said.

Reacting to the viral post, Ola claimed the issue had been resolved. The company wrote, “We want to ensure that this matter is properly addressed, and we empathise with how distressing it may have been for you. We are actively working on the details you have provided and will connect with you at the earliest.”

However, Singh wasn’t entirely convinced. He said, “Appreciate the response, but this issue has already been delayed far too long. We hope this isn’t just another template reply but a sign that Ola will finally take real, prompt action.”

Siddhi Vijayvargia’s story has now become a point of conversation online, not just about platform accountability but also about how companies handle consumer grievances when things go wrong.

