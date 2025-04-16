Woman drowns in Ganga while making reel, this 16-second video will give you goosebumps | WATCH

People often go to great lengths to gain popularity on social media, sometimes risking their own safety in the process. Recently, a heartbreaking video of a woman has surfaced online showing her being swept away by the Ganges River while filming. In the 16-second viral clip, the woman stands in the River Ganga at Manikarnika Ghat in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, posing for the camera despite the strong current of the water. Within moments, she loses her balance, slips, and is quickly carried away by the powerful flow of the river. The Nepali woman had visited Uttarkashi with her family, and this tragic incident occurred on April 15. This pursuit of capturing the perfect reel underscores the dangers associated with seeking online fame and highlights the importance of prioritizing safety while creating content.

Woman body not recovered

The video shows that immediately after the accident, the people present were in shock and unable to comprehend the situation. The young daughter's cries of "Mummy! Mummy!" echoed from the ghat, but by then, it was too late. Once the authorities were informed, they swiftly mobilised, and both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police arrived at the scene to initiate a large-scale search operation. Despite extensive efforts by the rescue team, the woman could not be found.

Administration warns tourists and local citizens

Authorities have issued warnings to both tourists and local residents to exercise extreme caution along riverbanks and in other hazardous areas. Ignoring safety rules while filming for social media can have fatal consequences. The Uttarkashi administration and local police are actively working to locate and recover the woman.