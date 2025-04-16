Woman drowns in Ganga while making reel, this 16-second video will give you goosebumps | WATCH

Woman body not recovered
The video shows that immediately after the accident, the people present were in shock and unable to comprehend the situation. The young daughter's cries of "Mummy! Mummy!" echoed from the ghat, but by then, it was too late. Once the authorities were informed, they swiftly mobilised, and both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police arrived at the scene to initiate a large-scale search operation. Despite extensive efforts by the rescue team, the woman could not be found.
Administration warns tourists and local citizens
Authorities have issued warnings to both tourists and local residents to exercise extreme caution along riverbanks and in other hazardous areas. Ignoring safety rules while filming for social media can have fatal consequences. The Uttarkashi administration and local police are actively working to locate and recover the woman.