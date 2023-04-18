Woman's energetic dance to 'Dum Dum' from Band Baaja Baaraat leaves netizens awestruck. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman's energetic dance to 'Dum Dum' from Band Baaja Baaraat

Trending News: Dance reels have become increasingly popular on social media, with people showcasing their moves to various trending songs. One such song that has remained a go-to dance number for Bollywood fans is "Dum Dum" from the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat. Sung by Benny Dayal and Himani Kapoor, and composed by Salim-Sulaiman, the song has a groovy beat and catchy lyrics that have captivated fans for over a decade.

Recently, a woman named Janhavi Motwani shared a video on Instagram of herself dancing to the song, leaving viewers in awe of her impressive moves and energetic expressions. Motwani, who credited artist Harsh Kumar for the choreography, can be seen gracefully dancing to the song in a crop top and trousers. Her killer expressions and flawless dance moves have captured the attention of many, with the video accumulating over 315k views and more than 20k likes.

The video has also received several comments from netizens, praising Motwani's skills and energy. “The expression and its subtle shifts according to the variation in the vocals and its intensity,” a user commented. Another user added, “Absolute love.” “Absolutely wonderful dance ma’am,” a third wrote. A fourth remarked, “Killing it.”

Watch the viral video of woman's energetic dance to 'Dum Dum' from Band Baaja Baaraat here:

