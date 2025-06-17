Who was Arthur Folasa Ah Loo? Renowned fashion designer killed during 'No Kings' protest in Salt Lake City Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, who was shot dead during the 'No Kings' protest, was a Samoan fashion designer. He competed on season 17 of Project Runway. Know more details about him.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, popularly known as Afa Ah Loo, was shot while attending the No Kings protest in Salt Lake City on June 14, 2025. He was a Samoan fashion designer. He competed on season 17 of Project Runway, finishing in 13th place in 2019. He "focused on colourful and boldly patterned designs" when he was running. He also gained notoriety as the fastest sewer, and after finishing ahead of schedule, he occasionally assisted other competitors with their projects. Two years later, on Project Runway Redemption, he made a comeback to the show.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo's career:

Ah Loo learnt how to design on her own. He took great satisfaction in creating clothes that fit various body shapes.

In 2013, Ah Loo introduced his brand of the same name. Ah Loo displayed his artwork at LA Fashion Week and Fiji Fashion Week in 2015. For Miss World Samoa Latafale Auva'a's participation in the Miss World 2015 contest in Sanya, China, he also created two dresses. Ah Loo was employed as a bridal designer by 2016. He represented Samoa at the 2018 Commonwealth Fashion Exchange, which took place at London's Buckingham Palace. He received a nomination for the People's Choice Award from the Samoa Business Network that same year.

He created an ensemble for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Danna Bui-Negrete in 2022. He created Miss Global Samoa Haylanni Pearl Kurrupu's traditional dress in 2023. He created an ensemble for actress Auli'i Cravalho to wear at the Moana 2 premiere in 2024.

Ah Loo was a co-founder of Utah Pacific Fashion in 2023, which was the first fashion event in the state to feature designers from Oceania. In 2024, Ah Loo established Creative Pacific, a nonprofit organisation. Additionally, he served as a mentor at Salt Lake City's Nafanua Foundation.

Arthur Folasa Ah Loo's Family:

Ah Loo met Laura, his future wife, while travelling to Utah to see his sister. In 2016, he made Utah his permanent home, and the two got married. The couple had two small children. He resided in Utah with his family.