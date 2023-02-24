White House Press Secretary calls Joe Biden ‘President Obama', gaffe goes viral. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BENNYJOHNSON White House Press Secretary calls Joe Biden ‘President Obama'

During a recent White House press briefing, the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, mistakenly referred to President Joe Biden as "President Obama." Jean-Pierre was making an announcement regarding the President's nomination of former MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga to lead the World Bank when she made the error. After realizing her mistake, Jean-Pierre quickly corrected herself, amidst gasps and laughter from the press corps.

Jean-Pierre's appointment as press secretary came in May 2022, and she has a long-standing relationship with President Biden, having served as an adviser during his tenure as Vice President under former President Barack Obama.

Watch the viral video of White House Press Secretary referring to Joe Biden as ‘President Obama' during press briefing here:

This is not the first time that President Biden or members of his administration have made such errors. The President has repeatedly referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as "President Harris," including in remarks made at the White House in January when he singled out Harris's leadership on immigration. He has also called her a "great president" in October and referred to her as "President-elect Harris" shortly after the election in December 2020.

Despite these verbal missteps, they have not had any significant impact on the Biden administration's policy decisions or public perception. The President is known for making verbal gaffes, and his supporters argue that such missteps do not detract from his competence or effectiveness as Commander-in-Chief.

While Jean-Pierre's recent slip of the tongue may have garnered some amusement and attention from the media, it is unlikely to have any significant impact on the Biden administration or its policies. The President's verbal missteps are a well-known aspect of his public speaking style, and they have not affected his popularity or effectiveness as President.

