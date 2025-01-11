Watch: Monkey enters mall in UP's Jhansi, attacks woman

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Monkey enters mall in UP's Jhansi, attacks woman

A video doing rounds on the internet shows a monkey attacking a woman at a mall in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi. The monkey enters a store at the City Car Mall and starts running through the shelves of the store.

The monkey is first seen on a man's shoulder from where he jumps to the floor. The animal then walks on the floor for a while before jumping on a woman's head and sitting there for a while. The woman can be seen crouched in fear.

The monkey then hops to the shelf before attacking the woman again. People in the store tried to lure the monkey with bananas and also advised the woman to stand up. However, none of these could free the woman from the monkey.

The video was shared by a page named 'News1India' with the caption, "झांसी के मॉल में बंदर ने मचाया उत्पात... एक युवती को जमकर किया परेशान| चीखती नजर आई युवती,वीडियो हुआ वायरल (Monkey creates a ruckus in Jhansi mall... A young girl was harassed badly. The girl was seen screaming, video goes viral)."

Watch the video here:

The six-minute video shows people trying to chase the monkey across the floor. The monkey can also be seen to check out some of the merchandise in the store.

People also tried to throw a blanket on the monkey to chase the animal away however, it evaded the trap.

