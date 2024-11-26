WATCH: Man relives SRK's Kal Ho Na Ho moment in movie theatre, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM WATCH: Man relives SRK's Kal Ho Na Ho moment

A Shah Rukh Khan fan from Madhya Pradesh created unforgettable memories by repeating the dance routines to the superstar's song Pretty Woman inside a cinema theater during the re-release of his film Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Vinay Nagar shared his video on Instagram, captioned "Pretty Woman. Kal Ho Naa Ho in theaters." In the video, Vinay is seen dancing to Pretty Woman in the theatre, nailing Shah Rukh Khan's dance movements as the original track plays on the big screen.

He was dressed in an outfit similar to SRK's from Pretty Woman. His enthusiasm was contagious, and the audience applauded and cheered throughout his performance.

Watch the video here:

The video has received more than one million views. Fans flooded the comments section with appreciation for his performance.

"That's so cute!!! Good job!!!" one user wrote, while another commented, "The best thing I've watched on the internet today." Some even expressed admiration, saying, "This was a dream of mine, happy to see someone live it." Another user wrote, "Looking more Aryan than SRK."

Shankar Mahadevan sang "Pretty Woman," a classic song from Kal Ho Naa Ho. The release of Kal Ho Naa Ho after 21 years has sparked nostalgia among fans anxious to experience one of the most renowned films of the era.

Have you watched the movie in the theatres again?

