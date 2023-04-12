Viral Video: Intelligent elephant peels banana before eating it, wows netizens. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Elephant peels banana before eating it

Trending News: A video of an elephant peeling bananas has provided a fascinating insight into the mental abilities of this intelligent animal. The video, which was part of a recent study, showcases the self-taught skills of a unique Asian elephant named Pang Pha, who learned how to peel bananas on her own while living at the Berlin Zoo.

Pang Pha's technique involves smashing yellow-brown bananas before shaking out the pulp and removing the thick peel. She uses the tip of her trunk to grab the pulp and discard the peel. The process is repeated until there is little or no pulp left inside the peel, and any remains are inspected with the trunk tip.

Interestingly, the paper reports that Pang Pha only consumes yellow bananas and rejects brown ones. Although she does inspect the brown bananas, she typically discards them quickly.

"What makes Pang Pha's banana peeling so unique is a combination of factors skillfulness, speed, individuality, and the putatively human origin rather than a single behavioural element," said Michael Brecht of the Humboldt-Universitat zu Berlin's Bernstein Center for Computational Neuroscience, according to a statement released by Cell Press.

The fascinating video of Pang Pha's banana peeling has given viewers a glimpse into the impressive mental abilities of elephants, which are known to possess a range of skills that are still not fully understood by humans. With their intelligence and complex social behaviour, elephants are truly remarkable creatures that continue to amaze and surprise us.

