Viral Delhi cop sings Kishore Kumar’s Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai, netizens say beautiful. Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Delhi cop sings Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai

Trending News: In today's fast-paced world, it's not uncommon to see people juggling multiple passions and responsibilities at the same time. One such individual who has been making waves on social media with his unique talent is Delhi Police officer Rajat Rathor. With his soulful singing voice and impressive guitar skills, Rathor has captured the hearts of many music lovers on social media.

Recently, Rathor took to Instagram to share a video of himself singing the popular Bollywood song 'Pyar Diwana Hota Hai' from the movie 'Kati Patang'. The video features the cop playing the guitar while two of his colleagues assist him with their musical instruments. The video quickly went viral and has garnered over 66k views and 8,800 likes since being posted.

Netizens were quick to praise Rathor's melodious voice and urged him to pursue his passion for music full-time. Many commented on the post, expressing their admiration for his talent and thanking him for brightening up their day. "Beautifully sung Rajat," a user commented. "Your voice is gateway to the heart," another user expressed. "Beautiful. Distinctive and soulful voice," a third wrote. "Touching," a fourth added.

Watch the viral video of Delhi cop sings Kishore Kumar’s Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai here:

The song 'Pyar Diwana Hota Hai', composed by R.D Burman and penned by Anand Bakshi, has been a classic Bollywood favourite for decades.

