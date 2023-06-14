Massive 8-foot-long python found in Australia home snake’s brave rescue unfolds

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Python found in Australia home

Trending News: Pythons are fascinating creatures known for their large size and impressive strength. These snakes can be found in various parts of the world, including Australia, where a recent incident involving a giant python caught the internet's attention. A homeowner in Australia discovered a massive snake slithering around their house, prompting them to seek professional help. The incident was documented by Jeremy's Reptile Relocations Townsville, who shared the story on Facebook.

In their post, they humorously questioned whether the snake should be considered a home intruder or a home intruder deterrent. The snake, measuring approximately 2.5 meters in length, had made its way into the house from the roof through an exposed fitting in the kitchen. Despite its ability to serve as a potential deterrent for unwanted visitors, the homeowners decided it was best for the python to be relocated.

The post by Jeremy's Reptile Relocations Townsville quickly gained traction online, receiving over 1500 likes within just a few days. Many netizens were intrigued by the encounter and took the opportunity to share their thoughts and reactions.

Some individuals expressed their astonishment and admitted they would have promptly moved out if they were in the same situation. Others admired the snake's beauty and marveled at its healthy condition. However, most agreed that while the python was indeed impressive, it was an unwelcome guest in the house. “Wow how gorgeous!!! It would give a decent fright though,” a user commented. Another added, “This photo makes it look more like 4 metres long!"

Read More Trending News