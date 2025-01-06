VIRAL: China Man marries son’s ex-girlfriend after convincing them to break up, know whole truth here

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL VIRAL: China Man marries son’s ex-girlfriend

In the world of societal dynamics, where interpersonal connections are frequently viewed as weak, the enduring bond between parents and children remains a constant. This special bond is distinguished by everlasting commitment, with parents often going to considerable efforts to protect and nurture their offspring. However, a recent case from China has stunned the public, questioning this generally held belief.

Liu Lianghe, former chairman of the Bank of China, startled everyone. Lianghe was condemned to death for abusing his position by taking 141 crore in bribes and distributing 3,887 crore in illicit loans. His punishment was suspended for two years. However, another intriguing case has reintroduced him into the spotlight.

According to Chinese media reports, Lianghe married for the fourth time in 2023, following which he was arrested in a corruption case. Lianghe's son wanted to marry the young woman he had been wooing. However, when he brought her home to meet his father, Lianghe developed feelings for her.

Lianghe allegedly coerced his son into stopping the relationship by claiming the woman was unworthy of him, came from a poor family, and was only interested in his money. Despite his reservations, the son split up with his girlfriend. Furthermore, Lianghe arranged for his son to marry his friend's daughter, effectively removing him from the problem.

Following that, Lianghe used his power to track down his son's old lover and began sending her costly presents. The young woman quickly accepted his marriage proposal, and the couple married just six months after their breakup.

When Lianghe's son found his ex-girlfriend had become his stepmother, he was hospitalized due to shock. However, Lianghe was not able to enjoy his marriage for long. He was accused of corruption and sentenced to death in November 2023.

