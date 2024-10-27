Video | Swami Rambhadracharya slams 10-year-old Abhinav Arora: 'Itna murkh ladka hai'

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Swami Rambhadracharya and Abhinav Arora

In the vibrant world of Indian spirituality, where the divine often intertwines with the dramatic, a ten-year-old boy named Abhinav Arora, affectionately dubbed 'bal sant baba,' has sparked quite the uproar. His enthusiastic dance moves at a recent religious event caught the eye of Hindu spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya, who, let’s just say, was not impressed.

During a press interaction, Swami Rambhadracharya was asked for his thoughts on children preaching in a manner akin to saints. He expressed his discontent, stating, "Ye durbhagya hai (This is unfortunate)." The spiritual leader went further, labelling Abhinav a "foolish" boy. He remarked, "Itna murkh ladka hai wo. Wo kehta hai ki Krishna uske sath padhta hai... bhagwan kya uske sath padenge? Maine to Vrindavan mai bhi usko danta tha." (He is a foolish boy. He claims that Lord Krishna studies with him... Will God study with him? (I had scolded him in Vrindavan too.)

The incident escalated when Swami Rambhadracharya instructed Abhinav to vacate the stage, asserting, “Aap pehle neeche jao.” The video of this encounter quickly went viral, igniting a storm of reactions on social media. While some users were quick to condemn Abhinav’s spirited antics, others criticized his father, Tarun Raj Arora, suggesting he was merely riding the fame train on his son’s coattails.

So, who exactly is this child prodigy? Abhinav claims his spiritual journey began at the tender age of three, fueled by devotion to deities like Shri Ram and Shri Krishna. With an Instagram following nearing one million, he’s firmly positioned himself as one of India’s youngest spiritual orators, often sharing the spotlight with political and Bollywood luminaries.

However, scepticism looms over the authenticity of his claims, with critics questioning whether his accomplishments stem from genuine spiritual insight or a well-crafted public relations strategy courtesy of Dad.

In light of the backlash, Abhinav has now taken a legal route, enlisting senior lawyer Dr. Kislay Pandey to navigate these turbulent waters. According to Dr. Pandey, the young boy has received serious threats, prompting the need for legal protection. He argues that a coordinated campaign is underway to tarnish Abhinav’s image, with malicious videos circulating across social media.

The lawyer is calling for an investigation into the viral video of Swami Rambhadracharya, suggesting it may have been edited for dramatic effect. “If Swami Rambhadracharya only asked him to step down, where’s the reprimand?” he quipped, hinting that the narrative may have been exaggerated.

Meanwhile, the question on everyone’s lips: Why isn’t this young saint in school? Dr. Pandey assures us that Abhinav is indeed focused on his studies while navigating the spiritual limelight.

As the controversy unfolds, it raises an intriguing question: Can a child be both a spiritual leader and a social media sensation? With polarized opinions and a flood of memes circulating, the saga of bal sant baba is far from over. One thing is clear: Abhinav Arora has become a lightning rod for discussions about the intersection of spirituality and celebrity culture in modern India. So, whether you see him as a genuine spiritual prodigy or a child caught in a media whirlwind, there's no denying that this young boy has captured the spotlight—whether on stage or off.