US man wins USD 1 million Virginia lottery after 13 years of trying, defying 1-in-600,000 odds

US man wins USD 1 million Virginia lottery

A Virginia resident casually joked about winning the lottery at lunch in front of his co-workers, and then he won a $1 million (Rs 8.1 crore) Jackpot. During a visit to the 604 Minute Market on Cloverdale Road, George Hurt, a resident of Roanoke, Virginia, and his two co-workers were taking a break to buy some drinks. At the store, he casually told his co-workers that he had won the lottery. Little did he know that his joke was going to become a reality.

Against the odds exceeding one in 600,000, he bought four Virginia Millions scratch-off tickets, one of which was worth a million dollars. Hurt had been playing the lottery for 13 years, and his persistence finally paid off with a $1 million prize. This victory was an incredible turn of events. This is "proof that prayers do get answered," as he stated.

Hurt opted for a one-time lump-sum amount of $571,000 before taxes. However, he has not disclosed his immediate plans after winning this lottery.

Notably, when a ticket wins, it's not only the player who benefits - the store does too! The store owner of 604 Minute Market, Timir Patel received $10,000 for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.

He stated that $10,000 is a big number and this bonus amount would help cover the store's expenses, which is a good feeling.