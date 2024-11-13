Villager uses iron pipe to cross collapsed bridge in Telangana

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Villager crossed the stream while sitting on pipe

A recently surfaced video from Kalluru village in Telangana’s Nirmal-Kuntala district has drawn attention to the dangerous conditions faced by locals forced to cross the Sudda Vagu stream on an iron pipe. The footage shows a man cautiously making his way across the narrow pipe, underlining the extreme risks residents take in the absence of safe infrastructure.

This situation sheds light on the ongoing issue of insufficient infrastructure in many rural areas of Telangana, where villagers still rely on makeshift and hazardous methods for essential travel. The problem is particularly severe in the Kalluru-Pata Burugupalli region, where a bridge that once connected the two villages collapsed during heavy rains and has yet to be reconstructed.

Despite changes in local governance and repeated appeals from residents, efforts to build a new bridge have stalled. This lack of a reliable crossing has significantly disrupted daily life, making it difficult for farmers and other villagers to move freely and safely.

“If we lose our balance, we could be swept away,” one resident said, voicing the ever-present danger faced by those crossing the stream.