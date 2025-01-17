This restaurant in Hyderabad faces backlash for serving leftover food, viral video sparks debate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Leftovers served to customers in Hyderabad restaurant

Recently, a popular restaurant 'Amritsar Haveli' has landed in hot water after a video surfaced online showing staff allegedly serving onions and chutney to customers. The video is shared by an Instagram account @foodsafetywar, which has sparked heated debate on social media and raised serious concerns about food safety and hygiene standards.

In the clip, the food blogger claims that the restaurant is reusing leftover onions, and chutneys for customers, raising serious health concerns about food safety and hygiene. The video begins from the restaurant's washing area, where a waterlogged space is shown with the staff member washing dishes. The blogger points out the 'horrific condition' of the restaurant washing area before confronting restaurant staff about the alleged reuse of leftover food items.

In the background of the video, the blogger is heard questioning the restaurant's staff about the leftover onions and chutneys being mixed with unused portions. Initially, the waiter denies the allegations, stating that these onions have been used and won't go to any other table. However, the content creator continues and approaches the restaurant manager for clarity, who said that vinegar onions are indeed reused.

After this revelation, the blogger/content creator expressed anger and frustration at the contradictory statements. He demanded to see the dustbin where leftover onions were supposedly being discarded.

He shared the video with the caption,'' At the Hyderabad branch of ‘Amritsar Haveli,’ corners are being cut in ways that no one should tolerate: reusing chutneys and onions from one table to another and a washing area in horrific condition.'' ''Is this the standard of dining we deserve? If they won’t change, we need to demand it. Join the movement for safer, cleaner restaurants!'', the post further added.

Along with this caption, he added a disclaimer, which emphasized that the post's content was based on observations made at the time of recording and aimed to raise awareness among people about food safety practices.

Social media reaction

Soon after the post, the video quickly gained traction and sparked a debate among online users. Many shared their frustration over the alleged practices in the comment section. One user said, ''Health Safety is a joke in India.. Govt is pretty lazy to check restaurants QSR strictly they just want free food for family and some money. Another user added,'''I want to leave this country, even canned foods and packaged biscuits can't be trusted.'' Another user remarked, ''If food inspector does even 1 visit in a month and fine them, then everything will improve.''