Sudha Murty speaks about cervical cancer vaccination and domestic tourism in her first Rajya Sabha speech

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sudha Murty raise two key issues in Rajya Sabha speech.

Famous writer and MP Sudha Murty made a speech in Rajya Sabha for the first time on July 2. In her first speech, she presented her views on women-related issues and tourism in front of the Rajya Sabha members. She was speaking on the motion of thanks for the President's address. Her two demands in her very first speech have created a lot of discussion on social media.

Sudha Murty first presented the topic related to women's health. Ovarian cancer has increased in women in the last few years. Due to this, the death rate of women has also increased. If women want to be prevented from this uterine cancer, a vaccine has been developed in the western country. Sudha Murty informed the House about this vaccine. “There is a vaccination that is given to girls between the ages of nine and 14, known as cervical vaccination. Ovarian cancer can be prevented if girls take it. We should promote vaccination for our benefit. Because prevention is better than cure", said Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy and mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in the hall. She added, “When a mother dies, it's just a death for the hospital. But a mother is lost forever to the family.”

“The government has taken up a massive vaccination drive during Covid. So it is not very difficult to vaccinate girls between the ages of 9 and 14", said Sudha Murty. "Cervical vaccination was developed in the West and has been used for the past 20 years", she added.

“This vaccination is not very expensive. Today it is Rs 1400 for people in the field like me. If the government intervenes and negotiates, this vaccine can come up to 700-800. But, this will benefit the girls in future", he also highlighted. Rajya Sabha table chairman assured to convey the demand raised by Sudha Murty to Union Health Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Also, Sudha Murty expressed her views on domestic tourism. She said, “India has 57 domestic tourist destinations, which should be considered as World Heritage Sites. These include the Bahubali idol at Shravanbela Gola in Karnataka, Lingaraja temple, Unakoti rock carvings in Tripura, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's fort in Maharashtra, Chausat Yogini temple in Mitawali, Lothal in Gujarat, Gol Gumbad etc."

“India has 42 World Heritage Sites. But 57 places can also be given this status. We should take care of those 57 places", said Murthy. She added, “The temples in Srirangam are amazing. Sarnath's group of ancient monuments dating back 2,500 years are still not among the World Heritage Sites. The design of the old Parliament House has been prototyped from the thousands of years old Sasat Chaugini Temple at Mitawali in Madhya Pradesh.”