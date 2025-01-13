Social media erupts with ’Stare at wife’ memes after L&T chairman's 90-hour workweek remark

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Social media erupts with ’Stare at wife’ memes

Social media has erupted in response to statements made by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman SN Subrahmanyan, who advised that staff work up to 90 hours per week, including Sundays. The statements, made during an employee contact and uploaded on Reddit, sparked a wave of memes and jokes across multiple platforms. Many people mock the concept of such severe work requirements, with some pointing out the folly of comparing work habits to other countries and others expressing concern about the culture of overwork in corporate India.

In the undated video, Subrahmanyan is asked why the multibillion-dollar corporation still requires employees to work on Saturdays. He replied, "I regret I am not able to make you work on Sundays. If I can make you work on Sundays, I will be happier because I work on Sundays." Subrahmanyan went on to say that employees should not spend too much time at home, adding, What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? Come on, get to the office, and start working."

Amusing comments and hilarious reactions on social media followed this remark. Participating in the meme fest on social media, a user stated, "Today is Sunday. Be at the office, men. Don't just stare at your wife." A user wrote, “L&T employees must be desperately applying to Infosys so that they get 20 extra hours of rest, relaxation and wife-staring.”

Adding to the humour, a user quipped, "Wishing everyone a very happy wife-staring day (except L&T employees)." Another user remarked, “Don't stare at wife...!! Come to work & stare at someone else's wife.” A fifth user wrote, “If you don't stare at your wife today, your neighbour will.”

The video has since gone viral, as Subrahmanyan continues to address work ethic and the value of hard work, expressing his personal beliefs on dedication and work-life balance. The CEO also relayed a story about an encounter with a Chinese individual who informed him that China could beat the United States because of the country's work ethic. According to Subrahmanyan, the Chinese worker claimed that Chinese people worked 90 hours per week, but Americans only worked 50 hours, setting the stage for his request that staff work longer hours.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone objected to Subrahmanyan's suggestion that staff work on Sundays. The actress vented her displeasure on Instagram Stories by releasing a screenshot of journalist Faye D'Souza's report. She wrote, "Shocking to see people in such senior positions make such statements," and used the hashtag #MentalHealthMatters.

