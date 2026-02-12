Sarla Maheshwari dies at 71: When a lizard in the studio nearly made iconic Doordarshan anchor jump on air After Sarla Maheshwari’s passing, old newsroom memories resurfaced, including her fear of lizards and an on-air blooper she once laughed about. Tributes from colleagues and organisations continue to honour the Doordarshan veteran.

The passing of veteran Doordarshan news anchor Sarla Maheshwari at 71 has stirred a wave of remembrance, not just for her on-screen gravitas but also for the very human, often endearing moments behind the desk.

As tributes continue to pour in, colleagues and viewers alike are revisiting memories that reveal a lighter, warmer side to the iconic voice many grew up listening to.

Sarla Maheshwari’s on-air blooper: When ‘Chaar chauke aur chh chhakke’ left her in splits

For someone known for composure and poise, Maheshwari also had her share of unscripted moments. In an earlier interaction with News18 India, she had recalled a sports bulletin that refused to go as planned. The line she had to read sounded simple enough on paper, ‘chaar chauke aur chh chhakke’ (four fours and six sixes). But live television has its own mind. Her tongue kept tripping over the phrase.

When the camera returned to her, she couldn’t hold it in and burst out laughing. In an era when newsreaders were expected to remain unflinching, laughing on air was almost unthinkable. Yet she later recalled, smiling, that she simply couldn’t control herself. She added that she eventually managed to finish the line, looking back at the moment with amusement rather than embarrassment.

Fear of lizards: The studio incident Sarla Maheshwari never forgot

Another memory she shared often involved something far less funny to her at the time, a lizard in the studio. Maheshwari had an intense fear of lizards, something colleagues knew well. During one broadcast, a lizard apparently made its way inside the studio space, a moment she had also spoken about in the same conversation with News18 India.

The situation may have sounded trivial to others, but for her it was deeply unsettling. She later joked that she had staff sit around her for reassurance, half serious, half laughing at herself. As she once put it, “Even if there’s an electrical short circuit, I’ll manage… but if the lizard comes near me, I’ll jump on air.”

Shammi Narang remembers Sarla Maheshwari’s grace and newsroom presence

As news of her death spread, tributes began pouring in, including from veteran news anchor and her former colleague Shammi Narang, who remembered the years they shared on screen with deep affection.

“She was the embodiment of grace and courtesy. Beautiful not just in appearance but even more so at heart, she had a remarkable command over language and was a reservoir of knowledge. Her presence on the Doordarshan screen had a unique aura,” he wrote in a social media post.

He added, “She respected everyone and uplifted every space she was part of. I pray that God grants her soul eternal peace and gives strength to the Maheshwari family.”

Sarla Maheshwari funeral details: Last rites in Delhi

Maheshwari’s funeral is scheduled to take place today at 4 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. As the industry bids farewell, what remains are not just memories of flawless bulletins, but also of the small, unscripted flashes of laughter and vulnerability that made her presence feel quietly human behind the formality of the news desk.

