Rare sighting of snow leopard family in Spiti Valley leaves netizens mesmerised. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@PARVEENKASWAN Snow leopard family spotted in Spiti Valley

Trending News: Snow leopards, also known as the "ghosts of the mountains," inhabit the snowy peaks of the Himalayas, making them notoriously elusive and rarely spotted. A recent sighting of a snow leopard family in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley has left the internet in awe. Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan shared the incredible video of a snow leopard cuddling with its two cubs, which was captured by Ankur Rapria, an Indian Revenue Service officer.

In the clip, the snow leopard cubs can be seen running across the mountain and reuniting with their mother after hearing her call. The family can also be seen snuggling together adorably. The IFS officer shared more information about the video in his caption, stating that snow leopards are most adaptable to high and cold altitudes, and they are known for their acrobatics, including running on steep slopes and long jumps. The video was shot at Lahaul-Spiti last week, he added.

Netizens were left mesmerised by the beautiful clip, with users expressing their admiration for the snow leopards' beauty and the video's quality. It has racked up over 101k views and 4,400 likes. "Wow! Can't imagine the hard work that would have gone into capturing this amazing video. So heartening," a user commented. "Wow. Treat to watch the most majestic creature," another user wrote. "What a beautiful sight," a third user expressed.

Watch the viral video of snow leopard family sighting in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley here:

Snow leopards are big cats that can't roar, and their paws are specially designed for the hills and slopes, Kaswan explained in a follow-up tweet. They are powerful, agile, secretive, and beautiful creatures.

Snow leopards are thinly spread across 12 countries in central Asia and are at home in high, rugged mountain landscapes. In India, snow leopards are mostly found in the high-altitude, mountainous terrains of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. Snow leopards are solitary creatures and skilful predators, able to kill prey up to three times their own weight in challenging terrain. However, they are rare species of wildlife that are highly threatened due to poaching for their skin, bones, and other body parts

Read More Trending News