PM Modi's young admirer flaunts his picture in Kerala rally; what he did is winning hearts | Watch

In a heartfelt gesture during a public meeting in Kerala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noticed a child holding up his hand-made picture in the crowd. Addressing the gathering in Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi gently asked the child to lower his hands, expressing concern that he might get tired. He then instructed SPG personnel to collect the artwork, requesting the young boy to write his name and address on it.

The Prime Minister added that he would personally write a letter to the child. In another warm moment, PM Modi also noticed a woman in the crowd who wished to present something to him and directed his security team to receive her gift as well.

"I have been seeing a child standing for a long time with his hands up in the air. You will get tired. Bring me the picture, write your address on the back, I will write to you. I urge the SPG to bring me this child's love," PM Modi said.

“It seems that this madam also wants to give something. She has probably made a big book,” he added.

PM Modi launches poll campaign in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

PM Modi on Friday kickstarted his campaign in poll-bound Kerala and Tamil Nadu. He laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects in Thiruvananthapuram. He flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train, which will help to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

PM Modi also distributed loan assistance and credit cards to beneficiaries of the PM SVANidhi scheme. He highlighted that the initiative is focused on improving the livelihoods of economically weaker sections, both in Kerala and across the country.

He will also hold a massive rally in Tamil Nadu’s Madhuranthakam shortly.