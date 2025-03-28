PM Modi joins viral AI Ghibli art trend: 'Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline' The Ghibli trend is taking over the internet as netizens have been frequently posting pictures which capture the essence of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's films. The Union Government in its post on X has shared Ghibli-styled photos of PM Modi with US President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has joined the viral Ghibli trend as the Union Government shared the Studio Ghibli-style portraits of PM Modi with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. Under the trend, netizens have been sharing animated versions of images using artificial intelligence. In a post on X, the government shared the Studio Ghibli-style portraits, including separate pictures of PM Modi holding the Indian tricolour and donning the army uniform, among others. Notably, the Ghibli art is pioneered by the Japanese studio.

In its post, the government said, "Main character? No. He’s the whole storyline Experience through New India in Studio Ghibli strokes."

The Ghibli trend is taking over the internet as social media users are posting pictures which capture the essence of legendary Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki's films.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared a Ghibli-style animated video of himself on social media platform X, saying technology continues to surprise.

OpenAI has released its most advanced image generator through an update on ChatGPT-4o, which allows users to generate images in Miyazaki's hand-drawn animation style that is featured in Oscar-winning films such as "Spirited Away" and "The Boy and the Heron".

Many from India, including prominent Bollywood studios like Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Maddock Films, joined the trend by sharing posters and images from their films in the Ghibli style.

ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which is fighting copyright lawsuits over its flagship chatbot, has largely encouraged the “Ghiblification” experiments, and its CEO Sam Altman changed his profile on social media platform X into a Ghibli-style portrait.