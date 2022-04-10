Pak's next PM Shehbaz Sharif breaks microphones with funny gestures in old videos; see netizens epic reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANDEEP42420, PTI Meme fest on Pakistan next PM Shehbaz Sharif's viral video

After Imran Khan lost the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is all set to become the next Prime Minister of the neighbouring country. As the world is witnessing high political drama, netizens have taken over social media platforms and doing what they do best. Yes, Twitter has been bombarded with hilarious memes and clips of Imran Khan and the next Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. One of the videos that have been going viral on the internet shows him involuntarily knocking-off podium microphones with his vigorous hand gestures on different occasions.

Netizens have been sharing the compilation of many such videos on Twitter with epic captions. One of the users wrote, "Entertainment will continue in Pakistan. Meet Shahbaz Sharif Next PM of Pakistan & his Highly Entertaining Hand Movements."

Another user wrote, "Mic tod performance."

Check out some more reactions from the Twitterati:

Shehbaz Sharif, born in an industrialist family in Lahore in 1950, is the younger brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has served for three terms. Shehbaz Sharif has been the Chief Minister of the crucial Punjab province of Pakistan for three terms