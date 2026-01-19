'Packed with Indians' row: Japanese YouTuber Ikechan faces massive backlash over Air India vlog The backlash intensified after users pointed out that the original thumbnail appeared to reference last year’s Air India plane crash. Many said the image and caption were insensitive and hurtful.

New Delhi:

Japanese YouTuber Ikechan is facing heavy criticism online after a vlog about an Air India flight sparked outrage across social media platforms. The controversy began when she used the phrase “packed with Indians” and described Air India as “bad” in the caption of her video, which many users found offensive and disrespectful. Screenshots and short clips from the vlog quickly went viral, with thousands of users calling out what they saw as a problematic tone toward India and Indians.

The backlash intensified after users pointed out that the original thumbnail appeared to reference last year’s Air India plane crash. Many said the image and caption were insensitive and hurtful, especially to those affected by the tragedy. Though the thumbnail was later changed, critics said the damage had already been done, as the original post had reached millions of people.

Video goes viral for the wrong reasons

Uploaded on January 17, the vlog shows Ikechan travelling on an Air India flight, trying in-flight food and recording her journey to India. While the video has crossed 1.22 lakh views on YouTube, the thumbnail shared on X gained more than 15 million views, mostly due to the controversy.

Several viewers accused the YouTuber of carrying preconceived ideas about India and using popular online stereotypes to attract attention. One user commented, “India is the most populated country. Of course flights will be full. What’s the surprise?” Another wrote, “If you have a problem with India, don’t come. No one forced you.”

Japanese creators step in

The issue also drew reactions from other Japanese content creators. YouTuber Tomomura Youtube openly criticised Ikechan’s post and defended India, calling the tone of the caption “extremely rude.” He said content creators must take responsibility for their words and warned that looking down on other nationalities for views harms Japan’s image globally.

Many users acknowledged that Ikechan later changed the thumbnail but said a stronger apology was needed. “Even if the thumbnail was changed later, the original image hurt a lot of people. A proper apology would have helped,” one user said.

Ikechan responds to the backlash

Responding to the criticism, Ikechan posted an update saying she did not intend to offend anyone. She said the thumbnail text was slightly modified after concerns were raised and urged people to watch the full video instead of judging it through short clips.

She added that she puts a lot of effort into her content and aims to highlight the beauty and appeal of the countries she visits.