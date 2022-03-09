Not a wisdom Wednesday for those scratching their heads over 'Zebra or Horse' viral image

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BEVERLYJOUBERT Zebra or Horse?

A picture captured by renowned wildlife photographer and conservationist Beverly Joubert is making netizens confused whether it features 'zebras or horses.' Animals in silhouette, made people debate over the unclear viral image of horses or zebras. In the picture, the animals were walking through the desert. Sharing the image, Joubert captioned: "Where shadows become the solid form and striped backs are lost in the light."

While some engaged in serious guessing, there were some who took went all hilarious over the situation. A user wrote, "Zebra Changing their Work Clothes." Another said, "Its like some zebra walking on dirty toilet paper." On the other hand, many appreciated the artistically shot picture and wrote, "Awesome click." Another said, "That is marvellously beautiful!" A third comment read, "Wow!!!! This is one of the coolest photos that I've ever seen! And I've seen a lot. I grew up around art and photography."

Well, it seems that people love accepting challenges, puzzles and optical illusions. Earlier, another picture of zebras, taken by Africa's wildlife photographer Sarosh Lodhi, went viral. Looking at the picture, people were confused about figuring out which of the zebras are standing in the front.

The confusing tweet was shared by forest officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption, Let’s see who can tell which Zebra is in front. Clicked & asked by friend @saroshlodhi." Take look at the guesses here: