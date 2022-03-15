Mukesh Ambani’s grandson Prithvi makes FIRST public appearance as he begins nursery school | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Mukesh Ambani's grandson Prithvi

Youngest Ambani is here! Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani's grandson Prithvi was papped with his mother Shloka on the first day of his nursery school on Tuesday (March 15). For the unversed, Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash and his wife Shloka Mehta welcomed their first child Prithvi, in December 2020. The little one was dropped off at the school gate by his parents. Pictures from his first day at nursery school in Mumbai show Prithvi cradled in his mother's arms as she makes her way into the car. Prithvi was seen holding a paper sunflower.

Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Prithvi cradled in his mother Shloka Mehta's arms

"Prithvi Ambani is going to be educated in India and therefore, sending him to where Akash and Shloka studied at Sunflower School in Malabar Hill was a unanimous call to ensure their youngest member gets a grounded, safe, secure but quality education and learning environment," the statement said. The Ambani family has ensured that "security staff is discrete".

The youngest Ambani joined his classmates for half a day today, as a gentle introduction to school life. "The family is extremely determined to enable Prithvi to lead a 'normal' life which is so incredibly hard, being at the centre of national and international fascination as he is the grandson of Asia’s Richest Person and dubbed by his many fans, as the Prince of India," the statement added.

Akash Ambani married diamantaire Russell Mehta's daughter Shloka in March 2019 in a star-studded affair at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. They became proud parents to a baby boy on December 10, 2020.