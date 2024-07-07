MS Dhoni birthday: Here's how people celebrated legend’s special day across India | Viral videos

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni birthday

Viral video: Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Sunday (July 7). Euphoria has gripped the entire nation today as the people celebrate the birthday of their ‘Thala’. Somewhere fans are celebrating with the cricketer’s tall cutouts, while at other places they are cutting the cake with Dhoni written and Jersey number 7 printed all over. Many fans are thronging the theatres to watch the movies made on him in 2016. The videos of all such celebrations are going viral.

In his hometown Ranchi, some fans gathered near his house and celebrated his birthday.

Here’s how people celebrated the legend’s birthday on 7th of July.

