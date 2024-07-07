Sunday, July 07, 2024
     
  4. MS Dhoni birthday: Here's how people celebrated legend’s special day across India | Viral videos

MS Dhoni birthday: Here's how people celebrated legend’s special day across India | Viral videos

MS Dhoni is celebrating his 43rd birthday today and the fans can't stop celebrating his special day! Several places in the country witnessed different methods of celebration.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2024 14:17 IST
Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni birthday

Viral video: Indian cricketing legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is celebrating his 43rd birthday on Sunday (July 7). Euphoria has gripped the entire nation today as the people celebrate the birthday of their ‘Thala’. Somewhere fans are celebrating with the cricketer’s tall cutouts, while at other places they are cutting the cake with Dhoni written and Jersey number 7 printed all over. Many fans are thronging the theatres to watch the movies made on him in 2016. The videos of all such celebrations are going viral.

In his hometown Ranchi, some fans gathered near his house and celebrated his birthday.

WATCH viral videos

Here’s how people celebrated the legend’s birthday on 7th of July.

