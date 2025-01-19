Mother dog carries 'nearly frozen puppy' to vet, doctor revives the puppy | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Mother dog carries 'nearly frozen puppy' to vet

A mother's love knows no bounds and that is true for all living beings, not just humans. A recent video doing rounds on the internet shows the love of a mother dog towards her sick puppy. In the video, the dog can be seen walking through the streets with her puppy held in her mouth.

The mother dog carries her sick puppy to a veterinary clinic in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Turkey. A veterinary technician noticed the dog and rushed to help. Emir then took the puppy from the mother and took it inside to provide care. The technician was about to declare the puppy dead when he felt a faint heartbeat. This is when veterinarian Baturalp Dogan took immediate action by providing the necessary injections and drying the puppy’s wet fur.

Speaking to the Associated Press (AP), Baturalp Dogan said, "My friend Emir notices that there is a dog waiting outside the door. He opens it immediately and looks. At first, he couldn’t understand the situation because it was very strange. A dog comes with a puppy in its mouth and drops the puppy on the ground. It is not possible to understand at first whether the puppy is alive or not. The animal is already cold as ice."

He further explained, "Then I came to the clinic. Emir said, ‘He’s not moving at all, he’s not breathing, he could be dead.’ I said, ‘Wait, let’s look at his heart.’ Of course, because his heart was beating so slowly, it couldn’t be heard with a stethoscope. When I checked it with a needle, we noticed a very slow heartbeat. That’s why I said ‘It’s a hope, maybe he’ll live,’ and we started the fight."

Following the treatment, the puppy survived and its health is improving. The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) and has received more than 63.3K views. Several users commented on the video as well.

One of the users wrote, "This broke my heart and healed it all at once. Brave momma dog." Another comment read, "That is great that she feels safe in doing that and that she even knows to do that!!"

A third user wrote, "Dogs are so amazing. Domestic dogs will go to humans for help. The wolf and coyote does not. As a momma of a German Shepherd, I am amazed often by the intelligence and love of my four legged friend."

