Mona Lisa Cake Attack: Man disguised as woman smears Da Vinci's famous painting at Louvre Museum

Mona Lisa Cake Attack: It was rather unusual when a man disguised as a woman reached Louvre Museum in France and tried to wreck Leonardo Da Vinci's famous painting, Mona Lisa. Reportedly, a man disguised himself as an elderly woman and entered the Paris museum in a wheelchair. Onlookers were surprised when the man jumped off the chair and threw a cake at the painting. Not only this, but reports claim that he also tried to break the bulletproof glass protecting the painting to cause more severe damage.

The intentions of the man, who is alleged to be a climate activist are still unknown. As per the videos and photos that have gone viral on social media, the man after smearing the painting with cake shouted in French: “some people are trying to destroy the earth, think of the earth!” In addition to this, he also sprinkled roses before the security barged in and knocked the man to the ground.

While the painting did not seem to have endured any reported damage, the viral photos and videos show the lower glass panel being smeared with cake. Take a look at the viral photos and videos of the cake attack on the Mona Lisa:

About Mona Lisa

Leonardo's Mona Lisa, the iconic masterwork that is one of the centerpieces of the Louvre Museum in Paris, is among the world's most famous paintings. According to Britannica, Mona Lisa was painted sometime between 1503 and 1519, at a time when Leonardo was living in Florence. The painting is a portrait of a woman in half-body with a backdrop of a distant landscape. The sitter’s mysterious smile and her unproven identity have intrigued many. So much so, that it has made the painting a source of ongoing investigation and fascination.