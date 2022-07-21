Microsoft Teams is down for thousands of users globally, memes afloat as users enjoy 'no working day'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/OFFICE MEMES FOR WORKING TEENS Microsoft Teams memes

Microsoft is down for thousands of users, globally. Satya Nadella headed tech giant addressed the issue and said they are investigating the matter. According to Downdetector.com, over 4,800 incidents were reported with Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, however, the company hasn’t revealed the reason behind the outage yet. "We've identified downstream impact to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online. We're providing updates for those services," Microsoft said.

Confirming that some people were not able to access Microsoft Teams, the company said, "We've received reports of users being unable to access Microsoft Teams or leverage any features. We're investigating the issue and further updates can be found in your Service Health Dashboard." DownDetector claimed that Microsoft Teams has been down since 7am IST.

Taking full advantage of the situation, office folks created memes, jokes and GIFs to celebrate 'no meeting day.' A user wrote, "Microsoft teams has stopped which means work has stopped." Another said, "I just want to say, Microsoft Teams, please take your time. No rush to fix your servers. Really it’s ok. We can wait. #MicrosoftTeams WE CAN WAIT. REALLY."

