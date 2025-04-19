Man tells auto driver to 'speak in Hindi'; sparks debate over language | WATCH A video has been going viral on the internet, which shows a man asking an auto driver to speak in Hindi if he wants to stay in Bengaluru. This has again sparked the language debate. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

Bengaluru is the IT capital of the country and millions of people from different parts of the country work in the city. There has been an ongoing debate over the use of the Kannada language in Karnataka. A lot of people have time and again suggested that people who live in the city should learn the language, however, critics don't agree with it.

A video has been going viral on the internet which shows a man asking an auto driver to speak in Hindi if he wants to stay in Bengaluru. This has again sparked the language debate. In the video, the man can be seen saying, "Speak in Hindi if you want to stay in Bengaluru". While a man can be seen recording the altercation, others attempt to calm the man.

The auto driver responds, "You have come to Bengaluru, you speak in Kannada. I won't speak in Hindi." The reason for the altercation remains unclear; however, the comments of the man have sparked outrage, especially among Kannadigas.

The video, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) has garnered more than 537.6K views. Several users took to the comments section to share their views.

One of the users wrote, "The arrogance and hatred comes with Hindi! No other language speakers has this Audacity to ask other language speakers to speak on their own language. Adaptability should be the nature of any language but Hindi only knows to engulf others."

Another wrote, "Recently I went to buy breakfast in a small home-like hotel, taking my 7 month old baby. The lady of the store played with my baby, then it came out, though 'jokingly.' She said to my small baby, 'You should only speak Kannada.' They don't leave even a small baby."

A third user commented, "I don't support pro kannada hooliganism but the Hindi guy in the video deserves belt treatment, he has come here from somewhere else and he's expecting locals to speak his language?"

ALSO READ: Peak Delhi! Fight breaks out at Arun Jaitley Stadium during DC vs RR match, video goes viral | WATCH