Peak Delhi! Fight breaks out at Arun Jaitley Stadium during DC vs RR match, video goes viral | WATCH A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a few spectators getting into an argument during the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals IPL match. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

Indian Premier League (IPL) is a tournament that is loved by lakhs of people across the country. Viewers support a team of their choice and also come to watch their matches in the stadiums. While watching these games live can be enthralling, it is important that you maintain peace at all times. However, that was not the case at the Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals that took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 16.

A video has been doing rounds on the internet which shows a few spectators getting into an argument. While the exact cause of the argument is not known, according to reports, it was due to the seating arrangements.

The people in the surrounding area tried to stop the fight, however it was stopped later by the security personnel. The video has garnered more than 713.3K views. It was posted by a user on X (formerly Twitter) with the username 'Ghar Ke Kalesh'.

Several users took to the comments section to share their views. One of the users wrote, "aaram se bhai aaram se. Match dekhne aaye ho koi akhade me nahi. tanta hi khada karna hai to kisi akhade me jao. Doosron ko to match dekhne do.

Waise kuchh log stadium me aise bhi honge jo is akhade ka maja liye honge. Unka paisa wasool."

Another user commented, "reminds me of that scene between Aftab and Akshaye Khanna in Hungama movie." A third user wrote, "Aj phir se. Delhi wale kabhi nhi manege bc."

One user commented, "Ofc afterall it's delhi fans.."

