Man proposes his girlfriend in front of the Eiffel Tower in Shah Rukh Khan style | Viral Video

When it comes to proposals, romantic dates and mushy scenes, Shah Rukh Khan's films are highly recommended. With his movies and songs, he has taught us several ways how to make your partner feel special. And obviously, there is nothing more beautiful than proposing to the love of your life in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris. Recently, a man proposed to his girlfriend by dancing to SRK's song. The girlfriend looked surprised and even grooved with him.

Man proposes to his girlfriend in SRK style

The now-viral video was shared by a user named Sachin Tandon on Twitter. A "Marry Me" sign was planted on the spot with rose petals and candles. The video has been doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens especially SRK's fans elated. The clip captured the man dancing to Koi Mil Gaya from the 1998 multi-starrer film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. "I don't know who this gentleman is. I'm sure he means well. But no. Just no," read the caption accompanying the video with crying emoticons.

The rain made the proposal even more romantic. It also shows the duo performing the hook step of the song.

Sung by Udit Narayan, Kavita Krishnamurthy and Alka Yagnik, the hit track was picturised on SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Twitterati demand Ankit to be punished just as Shalin after former's clash with Gori Nagori

The now-viral video has garnered over 2.3 million views so far. "How beautiful," a social media user commented. "Adorable. One of the best proposals," another one wrote. "This is so cute," a netizen wrote. However, there are also social media users who are not impressed with the man's creativity. "Too cheesy," a netizen commented. "People can do anything to gain attention," another one wrote.

