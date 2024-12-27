Man outsmarts 'digital scammer' as hoax call goes wrong | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Man outsmarts 'digital scammer' as hoax call goes wrong

There has been a rise in digital scams across the country. These scammers extract crucial information and money from their targets. A lot of people fall into these traps and end up losing thousands and lakhs of money. Therefore, it is important to stay alert and identify these scammers.

However, in a recent turn of events, a man outsmarted a scammer and played a prank on him. The scammer tried to intimidate his target by posing as a police officer, but he was rather taken by surprise when a puppy showed up in the video call.

The video which has now garnered more than 770K views is captioned, "Pretend to be Mumbai Police…Scam call gone wrong". The video begins to show a man dressed as a police officer who claims to be calling from Andheri East police station in Mumbai. The fake police officer then goes on to ask the man to show his face to the camera.

However, the man outplays the fake cop and brings a small dog in front of the camera. He says, "Yeh lijiye, sir. Agya main camera ke saamne."

The fake police officer then understands that his call has been identified and that the man has played a prank on him. In the video, he is seen smiling before he picks up his phone and turns off the camera.

The man is heard laughing and says, "Arey, yeh raha main. Arey, thanedaar. Dikh raha hai? Arey nakli vardi."

Netizens were seen amused by the prankster. One of the comments read, "Scammer ke saath hi scam kardia."

Another user wrote, "UNO REVERSE". A third user commented, "Digital arrest ki jagah Doggy arrest ho gya." A fourth comment read, "Indians are pretty talented when it comes to content."

Another comment under the reel read, "Thanedar ka number do bhai please humko baat karni hai".

