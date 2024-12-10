'Love meets mythology': Couple recreates Ram-Sita’s Swayamvar for their unique wedding entry | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Couple recreates Ram-Sita’s Swayamvar for their entry

The wedding day is a watershed moment in every couple's life. It's full of delight and excitement. Couples are more concerned with making their big entry into the venue a memorable and unique experience. Creative and often surprising entries have become the norm, with many going viral and leaving guests astounded. Recently, a couple went a step further by recreating Ram and Sita's renowned Swayamvar narrative at their wedding. While some visitors praised the combination of mythology and modern celebration, others thought it was a little over the top.

A video posted on Instagram shows a group of individuals attempting to lift a bow put on a decorated table while appearing to struggle with the endeavor. The groom then enters, effortlessly raising the bow and pointing it at a door, which opens to reveal the bride carrying a bouquet. This gesture was inspired by the historical account of Ram and Sita's Swayamvar, in which Ram effortlessly lifted the bow, something others struggled to do, and won Sita's hand in marriage.

The wedding video rapidly went viral, prompting a wide range of opinions. While some viewers were thrilled by the imaginative recreation of Ram and Sita's Swayamvar, others were disappointed.

A user wrote, "14 saal ka vanvash?" about Lord Ram's 14-year exile in the jungle in the epic. Another person said this was "absolute nonsense." A user also stated, "Creativity increases, relationship decreases."

"Absolute nonsense," a social media user commented. Someone said, "It's better than a Bollywood song entry."

One more commented, "Prabhas wali movie se acha tha," referring to Prabhas' Ramayana-based film Adipurush. A user also asked, "What's wrong?" They are enjoying the situation."

While this couple chose a mythical theme for their wedding entry, others have chosen different approaches. A recent video showed a couple making a dramatic entry to the wedding venue on separate Royal Enfield Bullet bikes. The couple, now known as the "Royal Couple," has received praise, notably for the bride's confidence in riding her bike.

