Kolkata man takes 24-hour begging challenge to check how much he can earn, video goes viral | WATCH

Trending News: In a unique social experiment, an Instagram influencer took to the streets of Kolkata to experience life as a beggar for a day. Pantha Deb, the creator behind the video, documented his 24-hour "begging challenge," capturing the experience and its various outcomes for his followers.

Dressed in a ripped T-shirt and jeans, Deb positioned himself beneath a bridge, holding a bowl to solicit donations from passers-by. Over the course of the day, he explored different locations across the city, including busy streets and bus stops. He was also seen engaging with strangers to encourage them to contribute money.

The video shows the mixed reactions of those he encountered -- some offered money, while others walked away without acknowledging his pleas. Throughout the challenge, Deb experienced the emotional and physical demands of seeking help on the streets.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Video gets mixed reactions

At the end of the experiment, Deb chose to donate all the money he had collected to an elderly homeless woman, adding a heartwarming conclusion to his challenge. While the video has sparked discussions about the ethics of such content creation, it sheds light on the varied perspectives of generosity and the challenges faced by those living on the streets.

How users reacted?

The video has so far garnered over 7,500 likes and several comments from users on Instagram. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "You must look like a homeless and hopeless boy and then u will earn more money in India." "U actually did a good work....begged and then donated to a homeless (sic)," wrote another. "Why don’t you do something useful with your time," a third commented.

