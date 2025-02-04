Kerala man's unique wedding invite design in style of Ration card goes viral | see pics

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Kerala man's unique wedding invite goes viral

Nowadays, it has become a trend to publish various styles of wedding invitation cards. Some of them are so unique that they go viral for different reasons. Recently, a wedding invitation card has been garnering significant attention on social media. This extraordinary card is from a wedding that took place in Ilangamangalam village, located in the Pathanamthitta District of Kerala, on February 2. However, at first glance, you might be confused about whether it is a wedding invitation card or a ration card.

What was the reason to style wedding invite in form of ration card?

Jyothish R Pillai of Kinaruvila Veeu designed his wedding invitation card in the style of a ration card, providing a quirky and nostalgic tribute to his family-run local ration shop. Since childhood, Jyotish has helped his mother run the shop and has been fondly known as the 'ration shop boy.' When it was time for his wedding, he decided to print his wedding card in a ration card format to honor his roots.

Provided all instructions via phone

It took eleven days to print the wedding invitation card. According to a report published by Mathrubhumi.com, Jyotish married GH Devika from Kottarakkara in Kollam on February 2, 2025. He provided all the instructions over the phone, as he works abroad. The surprising part is that when his mother distributes the wedding card, many mistake it for an actual ration card. The publication took 11 days to publish this unique wedding invitation.

What was printed on wedding invitation card?

The front page of the invitation contains details about the groom and the wedding, while the back side replicates an authentic ration card, listing the name and relationship of the family members. The inside page was printed with cultural sentiment, making it a truly special keepsake. His ration shop was originally owned by his great-grandfather, Bhargavan Pillai, in Ilangamangalam. Later, his father, KK Ravindran Pillai, took over. Since his passing in 2003, Jyotish’s mother, T Ambika, has been running the shop. The idea of publishing ration card-themed wedding invitations was supported by his sister, Jyothi Lakshmi, and her husband, Sajith Kumar. This creative and heartfelt gesture has captured the imagination of the local community, making Jyotish’s wedding truly memorable.