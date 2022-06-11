'It's an alien': Mysterious creature caught on camera outside Texas zoo; netizens share epic theories

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CITYOFAMARILLO The photos of the strange figure walking on two legs were shared online

Are aliens for real? Are they going to take over the planet? Several times these questions pop up on the internet adding more curiosity to our minds about the existence of more intelligent life forms. However, we are still here with no answers. Recently, an incident that took place outside the Amarillo Zoo in Texas, US not only left the netizens perplexed but also the authorities. A strange figure walking on two legs was caught in the surveillance cameras that were installed outside the zoo. Soon the spooky image of the mysterious character was shared by the authorities online which left everyone baffled. The city of Amarillo is seeking the public's help to solve the mystery and identify the creature which somewhat looked like half man and half animal.

"The Amarillo Zoo captured a strange image outside the zoo in the dark and early morning hours of May 21 (around 1:25 a.m.). Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?," read the caption of the picture shared by the City of Amarillo.

In no time, their post was bombarded with epic reactions from the netizens. While some declared it an 'alien', others called it a 'chupacabra' and a 'hedgehog'. Some of them went the extra mile and dissected the image more and came up with hilarious theories. Take a look:

City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba said that they just want the city to have some fun with the incident. He highlighted that the creature was spotted outside the zoo and they found no signs of attempted entry into the zoo premises.