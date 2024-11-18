India's Got Latent contestant jokes ‘Deepika Padukone Depression’, mixed reactions from fans

Follow us on Image Source : X Representative Image

India's Got Latent, a popular Netflix comedy show, is sparking outrage after a contestant made a joke about Deepika Padukone's struggles with depression, liking it to her recent motherhood, saying, ''Now she knows what depression really looks like''. The tenth episode of the show has gone viral, prompting angry fans to express their displeasure over the insensitive remark.

Among the judges who could not control their laughter after the joke were Comedian Samay Raina, actor and producer Raghu Ram, comedian Tanmay Bhat, neurologist Dr Sid Warrier, and Balraj Singh Ghai, owner of Habitat (the show’s venue). The video of the show is making rounds on the internet and shows a female contestant named Bunty Banerjee referring to the birth of Deepika and Ranveer Singh's daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.

Social media reaction

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. Some viewers condemn the comedian's joke, while others argue that humour should also be held accountable. On X, one user commented, ''This isn’t something to joke about and you can’t compare your depression with others can’t believe she did that it was very insensitive. Only that person knows what he/she went from.''

''It’s upto Deepika to decide if her depression was fake or real. Deepika talked about a serious illness and famous people should use their fame to bring awareness, whether they suffer or not. This woman, however, was not funny. I am guessing Bengali, though!'', commented another user.

''Everyone in this frame should be ashamed of themselves. There are no such categories to depression. Stupidity on the rise with stupid shows like these where people do actually participate. Shameful how everyone found it funny. Dumb!!'', third user commented.

In support of the comedian, one user commented, ''Everyone in the video knows that it's a joke. That's how dark jokes work. Just because an actor plays a villain doesn't mean they're bad in real life. If there's anyone who you should blame it's the person who tweeted this calling it a fake sob story.''