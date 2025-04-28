Groom's bizarre qualification on wedding card will make you laugh out loud | Check viral post A wedding card is going viral on social media very quickly. People are baffled to see the groom's qualification imprinted on the card.

Wedding cards are printed to invite people to the wedding, in which people give all the information related to the wedding. However, a bizarre wedding card is going viral on the internet, where the groom has added his profession along with other details on the card. Along with the name of the groom, his profession is also written.

You will be stunned to see the qualification of the groom

You can see that along with the name of the groom, his qualification is also written on the wedding card. It can be seen that the name of the groom is written as Mahavir Kumar on the wedding card. Also, along with the name of the groom, Bihar Police Physical Qualified is written as his qualification.

Take a look at the viral post here:

After seeing the viral wedding card, people started commenting on the post. They are literally making fun of the groom. Commenting on this wedding card, one user wrote - "I will also get 'UPSC form bhara hun' written as qualification on my wedding card." Another one wrote - "I had a dream that I had become a sub-inspector. Can I get 'Became a sub-inspector in Uttar Pradesh in my dreams' written on our wedding card?" The third one wrote - "I have filled the form for Group D, I will get this written." This card has been shared on the social media platform Instagram from an account named @comedy.jokesofficial .

