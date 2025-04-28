Air India passenger complains of broken business class seat, says 'Hope rest of plane works' Air India business class seat breaks on Delhi-Bengaluru flight; passenger complains. Read about the incident and the airline's response. Know what happened next in this passenger's travel woes.

A former NITI Aayog officer has complained to Air India about an unpleasant experience while flying business class on a Tata Group-owned aircraft. Urvashi Prasad, a former NITI Aayog director, posted two images on X of a broken seat that she claimed was from her Air India AI2996 Bombay to Delhi flight.

In the shot, a rectangular panel had fallen off the business class seat she had reserved.

“Broken seats in business class on Air India flight AI 2996 from Bombay to Delhi… can only hope the rest of the plane is working," Prasad, the only lateral entrant to work with three successive vice chairpersons at the NITI Aayog, said in the post on X.

Air India responded to her message by saying that they would check into the problem. “Dear Ms Prasad, we’re concerned to note this. Your feedback is important to us, and we’ll make sure it gets addressed promptly," the airline replied.

Air India has received numerous passenger complaints concerning service inadequacies while simultaneously encouraging the press to refrain from maligning the airline's reputation without supporting evidence.

Previously, Air India dismissed actor Lisa Ray's claims that the airline did not demonstrate concern for her ailing father as "unfounded." The airline stated that it carries millions of people, and “such misleading news reports belie the airline’s resolve to customer centricity and empathy."

