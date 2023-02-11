Elderly man sings Mohammed Rafi's Pukarta Chala Hoon Main, wins hearts online. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DAYAKAMPR Elderly man sings Mohammed Rafi's Pukarta Chala Hoon Main

A heartwarming video of an elderly man singing a classic melody from the 60s is going viral on social media and will surely bring a smile to your face today. The clip was posted on Twitter by Deputy Director of the Directorate General of Information & Public Relations, Dayanand Kamble, on February 10.

The video, captured at the elderly man’s house in Kannur, Kerala, shows the 85-year-old with a microphone in his hand as he beautifully sings Mohammed Rafi's song 'Pukarta Chala Hoon Main' from the 1965 film 'Mere Sanam'.

"An 85 years old person from Old Age Home at Coimbatore singing an old bollywood song... Pukarta Chala Hoon Main," the tweet said. The man seen in the video is Dr Suresh Nambiar, his daughter Suma mentioned in the comments. She also corrected that the video is from her father’s home in Kerala and not from an old age home in Tamil Nadu. Suma thanked Kamble for sharing the video and mentioned the song is one of her father’s favourites.

Watch the viral video of the elderly man singing Mohammed Rafi's Pukarta Chala Hoon Main here:

The video has garnered over 1,300 views and 87 likes. Twitter users took to the comments to praise the man's soulful singing and amazing voice. "Amazing voice very clear," another user wrote. "Despite his age, still young at heart, Cheers," a third user wrote.

