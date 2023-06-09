Toota Toota…: Delhi Police shares hilarious stunt fail meme with road safety message

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi Police shares hilarious stunt fail meme

Trending News: Delhi Police's social media presence has proven to be an invaluable tool for spreading important messages and creating awareness among the public. Their recent post on Instagram and Twitter, urging people to prioritize safety on the roads, has captured the attention of many. The post features a video shared by Delhi Police, showing a man riding a bicycle.

In the video, he attempts a dangerous stunt by balancing his leg on the handle of the cycle while lifting his hands in the air. However, within a few minutes, he loses control and falls down. The lyrics of a famous Kailash Kher song, “Toota toota ek parinda aise toota ke phir jud naa paaya,” can be heard over the video, giving it a humorous touch. Delhi Police's caption accompanying the video states an important message: "Stunts can leave you STUNNED forever! Be safe on the road."

This post was shared just a day ago and has garnered over 57k views on Twitter. It has also received several comments from netizens. One user commented, "Think about your family before performing any stunts." Another user wrote, "Good video." Many others found the meme hilarious and expressed their reactions through laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video here:

The video serves as a reminder of the potential dangers and consequences associated with attempting risky stunts on the road. It emphasizes the importance of prioritizing safety and considering the well-being of oneself and loved ones before engaging in such activities.

