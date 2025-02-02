Delhi groom’s dance moves to 'choli ke peeche' cost him his wedding – here’s what happened

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

In a shocking turn of events, a wedding ceremony in Delhi was abruptly called off after the groom's dance to the popular Bollywood song 'Choli Ke Peeche'. Encouraged by his friends, the groom enthusiastically danced to 'Choli ke peeche kya hai', unaware that his actions would offend the bride's father.

Groom friends urge him to dance

The 26-year-old groom arrived at the wedding venue in New Delhi on January 18 with the procession. As the celebrations were in full swing, his friends urged him to dance. When the popular Bollywood song started playing, he couldn’t resist joining them. Some guests cheered him on, enjoying the lighthearted moment, but his performance did not sit well with the bride's father. As a result, he stopped the ceremony and called off the wedding immediately, reporting that the groom's actions insulted his family's values.

The bride was upset over the incident and was seen in tears, while the groom tried to explain to the father that it was all in good fun. However, it was not to be. The father immediately called off the wedding.

According to media reports, the bride's family and father remained angry after the wedding was cancelled, even going so far as to forbid any further contact between his daughter and the groom's family.

Social media reactions

The news of the incident soon went viral on the social media platform X when a user shared a photo of a newspaper clipping with the headline, "Groom dances on 'Choli ke Peeche' to entertain guests. The bride's father cancels the wedding."

"Arranged marriages are like surprise exams; you never know what you're going to get," one user commented. "Bride's father after canceling the wedding: “Chance pe dance kar le,'" another user jokingly commented. "Groom got the "special wedding gift" that he never expected," another user said in the comment section. "Bride's father didn't like free entertainment," another humorously remarked.