David Beckham's son Brooklyn marries Nicola Peltz! Pics, videos & everything about their beach wedding

Brooklyn Beckham (23) married actress Nicola Peltz in Miami on Saturday. Brooklyn, the eldest son of former footballer David Beckham and fashion designer-former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, announced engagement with the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" actor on July 11, 2020. According to The Mirror, the nuptials were held at an oceanfront mansion in Miami, owned by Nicola's entrepreneur father, Nelson Peltz. For her wedding trousseau, the 27-year-old bride opted for a creation by iconic Italian fashion house Valentino. While Brooklyn's sister Harper (10) was a bridesmaid, his 17-year-old brother Cruz served as the best man.

From the bride's side, Nicola's grandmother was the maid of honour on the wedding day, which was largely a family affair.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola swapped vows beneath a flower-garlanded chuppah (canopy) in a traditional Jewish ceremony that honoured the bride's Jewish heritage. Brooklyn too has Jewish roots as his father's maternal grandfather was Jewish.

The ceremony was also attended by actor Eva Longoria, Spice Girl Mel C, and tennis icon Serena Williams.

Check out pictures from their wedding:

Last year their marriage rumours were rife after Brooklyn was spotted wearing a golden band on his left hand's ring finger. Brooklyn, an upcoming photographer, was spotted exiting a shopping mall wearing the golden band, sending across the buzz that he might have said "I do", secretly to fiancee Nicola Peltz, according to thesun.co.uk. The 21-year-old was pushing a shopping trolley when he was clicked.

Besides this, Brooklyn has also been in the news for his extensive tattoo collection, much like his father. He has love notes from Nicola, her eyes, his grandmother's name and many other artistic expressions inked to his body.

