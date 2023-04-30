Dancers wow netizens with flawless synchronization on Oo Antava. Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dancers wow netizens dance on Oo Antava.

Trending News: Dance reels have become a popular way for people to share their love for dance with the world. Whether it's on Instagram or TikTok, these videos are a great way to showcase your moves and share your passion with others. Recently, a video of two dancers performing to Pushpa’s hit song Oo Antava has been making waves on social media.

The video, which was shared on Instagram by Eshani, features Eshani and Iman Esmail dancing to the remixed tunes of the song Oo Antava by Jevin James. From the moment the music starts, the duo's energy and enthusiasm are infectious, making it impossible to resist dancing along. The two dancers leave viewers spellbound with their flawless synchronization and impressive moves.

Since the video was shared on February 1, it has amassed over 5.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many people to leave their thoughts in the comments section. One person wrote, "Fireeeee," while another expressed, "My jaw was on the floor!! Y’all killlllled it." A third comment reads, "Let’s gooooo!!!!"

Watch the viral video of duo’s dance to Pushpa song Oo Antava here:

