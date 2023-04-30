Sunday, April 30, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending
  4. Dancers wow netizens with flawless synchronization on Oo Antava. Viral Video

Dancers wow netizens with flawless synchronization on Oo Antava. Viral Video

It's easy to see why this video has gone viral. Eshani and Iman's dancing skills are top-notch, and the infectious beat of Pushpa’s Oo Antava only adds to the energy of the video.

Kritika Bansal Written By: Kritika Bansal New Delhi Published on: April 30, 2023 19:13 IST
Dancers wow netizens dance on Pushpa Oo Antava.
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dancers wow netizens dance on Oo Antava.

Trending News: Dance reels have become a popular way for people to share their love for dance with the world. Whether it's on Instagram or TikTok, these videos are a great way to showcase your moves and share your passion with others. Recently, a video of two dancers performing to Pushpa’s hit song Oo Antava has been making waves on social media.

The video, which was shared on Instagram by Eshani, features Eshani and Iman Esmail dancing to the remixed tunes of the song Oo Antava by Jevin James. From the moment the music starts, the duo's energy and enthusiasm are infectious, making it impossible to resist dancing along. The two dancers leave viewers spellbound with their flawless synchronization and impressive moves.

Since the video was shared on February 1, it has amassed over 5.3 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many people to leave their thoughts in the comments section. One person wrote, "Fireeeee," while another expressed, "My jaw was on the floor!! Y’all killlllled it." A third comment reads, "Let’s gooooo!!!!"

Watch the viral video of duo’s dance to Pushpa song Oo Antava here:

Read More Trending News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Trending

Top News

Related Trending News

Latest News