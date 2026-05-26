'Daaru Ka Langar' in Chandigarh! Liquor vendor arrested for serving alcohol in ice golas

New Delhi:

What started as a strange promotional stunt outside a liquor shop in Chandigarh quickly turned into a full-blown controversy online after videos from the spot began circulating across social media. People watching the clips were left stunned seeing alcohol allegedly being served openly in the middle of a public market area.

The incident happened in Sector 9 market, where a group of men were seen handing out snow cones mixed with alcohol outside a liquor vend. The visuals spread rapidly online, with many users sarcastically calling the setup a "Daaru Ka Langar". Soon after, criticism started pouring in over the public nature of the activity and questions were raised about whether excise rules had been violated.

Videos of alcohol being served publicly spark backlash

According to the viral clips, men standing outside the liquor shop were pouring alcohol over crushed ice and distributing it openly to people nearby.

The unusual setup immediately grabbed attention online because it resembled a street-side refreshment stall more than a liquor promotion.

Many social media users criticised the organisers for conducting the activity openly in a crowded public area.

As the videos gained traction, conversations online shifted from jokes and memes to concerns about public conduct and alcohol promotion rules.

Liquor vend owner arrested after viral controversy

Following the backlash, Chandigarh Police arrested the liquor vend owner and launched an investigation into the matter.

During the investigation, officials reportedly found that flavoured vodka had been used as part of the promotional activity.

Confirming the police action, Chandigarh Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav said, "A video went viral showing liquor being served in the open outside a liquor shop in Sector 9. An FIR has been registered against whoever had organised this arrangement there."

He also stated that the Excise Department had issued a notice to the licence holder connected to the liquor vend.

"We have conveyed a stern message to all licensees: if anyone engages in such activities outside their shops, which constitutes a violation of the Excise Policy, the Department will take strict action against them," he added.

Social media debates viral alcohol promotion stunt

The incident has now triggered wider discussions online around public alcohol promotions and attention-grabbing marketing tactics.

While some users continued making jokes about the phrase "Daaru Ka Langar", many others criticised the organisers for turning a public space into what they described as an open alcohol-serving zone.

Several people also questioned how the activity was allowed to continue publicly in the first place before videos eventually reached social media and sparked police action.

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