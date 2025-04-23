Competitive exam aspirant's Instagram video goes viral: ‘Cleared UPSC while serving this face card' | WATCH Recently, a video of a former aspirant’s Instagram video on clearing UPSC has gone viral online. The video has received more than 2 million views in a matter of hours. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the Civil Services Final Exam 2025 results on Tuesday, April 23. According to the results, a total of 1,009 candidates have been recommended for the appointment, of which 725 are men and 284 are women. It is the time of celebration for those who successfully cracked it, as UPSC CSE is considered one of the toughest exams in the world, with a selection rate of around 0.2%.

Recently, a video of a former aspirant’s Instagram video on clearing UPSC has now gone viral online, garnering more than 2 million views in a matter of hours. Poorva Chaudhary cleared the civil service entrance exam with a rank of 533.

Soon after the announcement of the results, her sibling took to Instagram to share her happiness and shared a reel on her feed, which has gained several views, comments, and likes. She captioned the text in the video, ''Cleared UPSC… while serving this face card''. The video contains several pictures of the UPSC aspirant including one taken in front of the UPSC building, probably on the day of interview. “Sibling goals? One cracked the most difficult exam in our country. The other’s writing this caption!!!”, the video was captioned.

Here is a look at her viral video

Internet users couldn't stop themselves from congratulating Poorva Choudhary for clearing UPSC.

Chaudhary confirmed this on her own Instagram profile by posting a photo of her in front of the UPSC building. She captioned her post, ''A little something happened today. A little flex—loaded with sabr, sealed with shukrana and lots of duas. The day was kind,” she wrote, adding the hashtags #UPSC and #UPSC2024.

Shakti Dubey topped the UPSC CSE 2025 civil services exam, followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag, who secured second and third positions, respectively.